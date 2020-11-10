HAILEY BIEBER AND BELLA HADID: THE FLEECE JACKET IS ON TREND FOR AUTUMN-WINTER 2020

When two trendsetters wear the same garment within a few days, it is clear that we are facing a trend. Case in point: Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber and a technical vest with forest green fleece inserts.

The two models have in fact shared two very similar Instagram looks. The first was Bella, who chose fleece to go to vote in the US presidential elections, followed by Hailey who wore it on the Sunday after Biden’s election as the new US president.

View this post on Instagram Sunday A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Nov 8, 2020 at 4:27pm PST

We do not know if there is a connection between the elections and the warm soft synthetic fiber, it is certain that the fleece has all the credentials to be the trendiest fabric of the cold 2020 season.

After years of sweatshirt dominance, it seems that the “athleisure” style is updated with the introduction of fleece. We have to admit that we like it a lot, especially since it’s a perfect garment for staying responsibly at home, taking a trendy selfie, but also for going out shopping – and always looking equally stylish.