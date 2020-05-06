Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber : why their relationship was almost never grow back together after their break-up two years

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have launched their own reality tv show entitled “The Biebers On Watch”, on Facebook. The two spouses returned to their break-up to 2016, which has failed to break their relationship forever.

Welcome to the Bieber ! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have decided to launch their own reality tv show, entitled The Biebers You Watchaired on Facebook. Monday, may 4, users were able to discover the first of twelve episodes of this new show. The two spouses have decided to share their daily lives in front of dozens of cameras located in their Toronto home, to the delight of their millions of fans around the world.

In the first episode, the canadian singer of 26 years and the top-model, american of 23 years, travelling in the nature, and is walking on a lakeon a boat. An intimate moment during which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have spoke at length about their relationship, which has experienced ups and downs, including a break of two years between 2016 and 2018. In all transparency, Hailey Bieber has admitted that she had been “a lot of doubts” the idea of giving a second chance to their story.

Hailey Bieber “lost”

“I didn’t even know what’s going on in your life. I was a little lost.”, she entrusted. And continue : “And then when we started to spend again some time together, we had a lot of friends in common. And they told me that you worked really on yourself and went better”. Friends who were “impressed” by the new life of Justin Bieber, that he had decided to resume in hand, as his wife explained.

A break saving

Always face the camera, Hailey Bieber then explained that according to it, their break-up two years ago has been beneficial for their couple. “When I look back, it was the best thing for us to take time to share, and to do each what we had to do”, she entrusted. During this break, the dummy had taken the time to focus on herself and her careerand had not sought to recover as a couple. A period of introspective who has done the greatest good to their love, still present four years later.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news