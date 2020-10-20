Hailey Bieber debuts tattoo dedicated to Justin Bieber

The model went to tattoo artist Mr. K, who made a tattoo on her ring finger and her neck.

Model Hailey Bieber now has a tattoo dedicated to her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

New York-based tattoo artist Mr. K has posted a picture of his new job on Instagram.

“J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’”, said the legend.

“It was a PLEASURE your confidence in this significant piece @haileybieber,” he added.

The “J” is on the model’s left ring finger along with a glowing illustration and the “beauty” runs along the right side of her neck, reports eonline.com.

On September 19, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in South Carolina. Hailey, who was married civilly to Justin in a court ceremony in 2018, took to Instagram to celebrate the day.

“1 year ago we had the best wedding,” the 23-year-old wrote in the black and white photos. “I wish I could live this day over and over again.”

Justin also had some romantic things to say about his wife.

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much every day and make me a better man! ”, Wrote the singer.

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empowering you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to allow you to achieve all your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness! Happy anniversary my beautiful and sweet girl ”, he added.