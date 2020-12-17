HAILEY BIEBER HAS MANAGED TO TRANSFORM THE BIKER SHORTS INTO THE MOST GLAMOROUS LOOK FOR THE NEW YEAR

Can biker shorts be worn in winter and above all can they be considered elegant? Just when we thought we had collectively decided to put on stretch shorts just to go to yoga class, a trendsetter reinterprets them and they’re back to being so blatantly cool.

And that brings us to Hailey Bieber’s new Instagram look.

Leafing through the album shared by the model, we can admire a truly new total black look, but which we would gladly wear for New Year 2021. After all, even if we stay at home, it takes the best outfit ever to close the worst year ever, right?

Off-the-shoulder boat neck T-shirt with phenomenal feathered sleeves. A belt with a jeweled buckle closes a pair of biker pants. Pumps with silver toe complete the look.

Let’s call it the glamorous evolution of “cyclists”. Yes, in Italy we call them in a much less cool way.

Considering that the 2020 fashion vibe is all about comfortable and comfortable garments, good old stretch shorts are a must-have piece in current times.

Many of us are stuck at home most of the time and click is a “heroic” piece in which to laze on the couch, work in smart working, take a lesson in Dad, and now thanks to Mrs. Bieber to use them to create a look real party girl.

Hailey’s whole look is from Saint Laurent, but it’s really easy to recreate it with what we already have in the closet. And this is certainly the best part.