Hailey Bieber heats up Instagram with a photo of a bikini in back

Hailey Bieber aspire to better days.

On Wednesday, the supermodel has shared a return on its trip between girls by 2019 Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye in Jamaica with a photo of bikini hot.

Taken by the singer of “Collide”, Hailey can be seen sporting a string bikini plunging grey Dior, which featured a high halter style chic and the logo of the French fashion house printed in black. To accessorize the look of bathing suits, she donned a pair of tiny rectangular sunglasses, black, tons of gold jewelry and tied her golden hair back in a darling white.

envy “(emoji of the sun) (emoji of the sun)”, Hailey has légendé the snapshot. “and think of (Jamaica).”

These days, the 23-year old woman has suffered a lot of flashbacks of its subscribers Instagram. In the course of the weekend, she has published a series of photos of her at Coachella, which has been postponed to October due to problems of coronavirus. “Coachella memories 18/19” she wrote.