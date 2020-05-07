Hailey Bieber, his doubts on the sincerity of Justin because of his past as a seducer

Hailey and Justin Bieber confide in. In the first episode of their series of quarantine where they share their daily lives, they have discussed about their relationship.

Hailey and Justin Bieber come to announce the launch of their new reality-tv created with Facebook Watch and soberly titled “The Biebers”. Without a filter, the couple both loved to book in all honesty. Married for almost two years, the top of 23 years old and the singer of 26 years no longer have secret for each other, so they have decided to share a piece of their garden intimate to their fans, who, like them, bored terribly from the containment. The couple has not done things by half to make this real show divided into twelve episodes. With multiple GoPro installed in the rooms of their villa canadian, they give the impression to their audience to be closer to them. In their living room like a ship in the middle of a lake, they let go of precious confidences.

“I was a little confused,”

The first episode aired on may 4, 2020 on the giant social network has therefore brought together all of the biggest fans of the lovebirds that are looking forward to attend the crispy revelations. As a couple for the first time in 2016, all was not won in advance for the model, which was initially very suspicious when the singer attempted a new reconciliation in 2018. This is finally common friends who convinced her to give a second chance to Justin Bieber. “Before we actually started together, I had a lot of doubts. I didn’t even know what was happening in your life. I was a little confused. (…) But our friends have told me that you had changed a lot. That you was no longer a guy who her conquests”, has confessed to Hailey, adding that their split of four years ago had been an evil for a good.

For his part, Justin Bieber has admitted him as his weaknesses. “There are a lot of things that I have to work. Forgiveness, jealousy, a lack of trust that I never thought I would have until I decide to spend my life with you” adorably replied the singer of “Yummy”.

