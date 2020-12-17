CELEBRITIES

Hailey Bieber is inspired by Dr. Nancy Ascher

Posted on

Justin Bieber’s wife is inspired by the character from “The Surgeon’s Cut”, a documentary series from BBC and Netflix.

Hailey Bieber says she is deeply inspired by Dr. Nancy Ascher.

Hailey Bieber said she has started watching “The Surgeon’s Cut,” a BBC and Netflix documentary series.

“I was so inspired and moved to tears by how amazing Dr. Nancy Ascher is,” she said of the series about four surgeons who are pioneers in their fields and reflect on their lives and professions.

Using his Instagram stories, he further said, “It’s so brilliant and I was deeply inspired by his work and to really see how intricate organ transplant surgery is.”

Hailey wrote: “She and her husband are amazing. Thank you to all the amazing people in medicine who save lives every day. So inspired by you ”.

Watch the trailer for the series below:

