Hailey Bieber: it creates unforgettable memories with Justin in containment

Lady Gaga has finally released his new album “Chromatica”, and admitted that the positive reaction of the fans was so moved that she could not stop crying.

The singer was scared before the release of this new album, but was quickly reassured when it was revealed.

She tweeted: “I just tweet because I can’t stop crying. I am so happy, thank you.”

The star encouraged people to listen to this album because it tells its “true story”.

She wrote: “Listen to the album from beginning to end, not in a mess, this is my true story.”

Each song in this album was co-written by the artist, which has also served as an executive producer alongside BloodPop.

Among the collaborations of this disc is very expected to include a duet with Elton John, Skrillex, Ariana Grande, and many others…

On his duet with Ariana, “Rain On Me”, Lady Gaga has recently confided: “It is a metaphor for the tears and for the amount of alcohol that I ingérais to no longer feel anything.”

And the singer has added that Ariana and she were much closer during the creation of this title.

She said: “This woman has lived through a lot of tragedies too, of the very difficult things. And the way she perseveres in spite of everything… I’ve taken it in my arms and I told him to forget what people expect of her and to be herself.”

However, the interpreter of “Bad Romance” has admitted that she had struggled to open completely from the beginning because of her own mental problems.

She said: “When she arrived in the studio, I was still crying and she is not. And she said, “It’s going to go. Call me, here’s my number.’ She tried again and again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to meet her because I didn’t want to project my negativity on it. But obviously she understood everything and started me “You’re hiding”. And this is how our friendship were born.”