HAILEY BIEBER JUST TOOK “DAD STYLE” TO A NEW LEVEL OF COOLNESS

Hailey Bieber is in New York these days, where she gave us a super moment of street style, with which she took the “dad style” to a new level of coolness, from sneakers to a cap with visor.

Of course, we have to give the outfit credits to her brilliant stylist, Maeve Reilly, who shared the outfit on her Instagram page.

The model showed off skinny faux leather pants, a simple baseball cap, cream-colored top, chic tailored coat, and clutch bag, both by Bottega Veneta. While “The Pouch” by Bottega is undoubtedly one of the most popular It Bags of 2020, Hailey paired it with a pair of New Balance complete with classic white cotton socks – of course.

Hailey had already confessed her passion for “dad style”. Earlier this year, she told British Vogue that she used to steal things from her father’s closet :

” I always stole my dad’s clothes because I liked wearing everything oversized,” she said. “Like his T-shirts and trucker jackets, his 501 jeans too. I’ve been wearing 501s for as long as I can remember … they make me feel like myself .”