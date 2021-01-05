CELEBRITIES

Hailey Bieber praises Bella Hadid’s beauty

Bella Hadid shared a selfie of her new look with her fans on Sunday, leaving thousands of people in awe.

Thousands of people liked his Instagram post, and hundreds more left good comments.

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Among the flattering comments was Hailey Bieber, who wrote: “Wow, you have a complete vibe,” wrote the wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

The selfie shows Bella’s new look, with her eye-catching, modern hairstyle with thick orange highlights reminiscent of 90s nostalgia.

Her followers were quite impressed with the style that Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities have also tried lately.

