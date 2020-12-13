CELEBRITIES

Hailey Bieber reacts to Vogue cover with Naomi Osaka

Posted on

The model, the wife of Justin Bieber, showed her admiration for the Japanese tennis player on social media.

Naomi Osaka has become the second tennis player to appear on the cover of Vogue in its 128-year history, the magazine reported on Friday.

She rose to international fame after defeating American tennis player Serena Williams in the final of the 2018 US Open.

According to the magazine, the Japanese player wore a Louis Vuitton dress for the cover shoot.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the young tennis player on her achievements, as the cover of the January 2021 issue of Vogue has already appeared online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Among thousands of fans was Hailey Bieber, the wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who took to Instagram to express her admiration.

The model shared a Vogue cover photo with Naomi Osaka on her Instagram Stories featuring a heart-eyed smiley face emoji.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

To Top