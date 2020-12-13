Hailey Bieber reacts to Vogue cover with Naomi Osaka

The model, the wife of Justin Bieber, showed her admiration for the Japanese tennis player on social media.

Naomi Osaka has become the second tennis player to appear on the cover of Vogue in its 128-year history, the magazine reported on Friday.

She rose to international fame after defeating American tennis player Serena Williams in the final of the 2018 US Open.

According to the magazine, the Japanese player wore a Louis Vuitton dress for the cover shoot.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the young tennis player on her achievements, as the cover of the January 2021 issue of Vogue has already appeared online.

Among thousands of fans was Hailey Bieber, the wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who took to Instagram to express her admiration.

The model shared a Vogue cover photo with Naomi Osaka on her Instagram Stories featuring a heart-eyed smiley face emoji.