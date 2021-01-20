CELEBRITIES

Hailey Bieber seems ready to become a mom

Posted on

Justin Bieber’s wife appeared very motherly in a series of photos with her five-month-old niece.

Hailey Bieber left fans speculating when she appeared with her sister Alaia Baldwin’s five-month-old baby Iris in a series of new photos.

In the images he shared on Instagram Story, Justin Bieber’s wife can be seen practicing the activities of a mother as she cradles and sings her niece.

The 24-year-old model also nicknamed her niece ‘pickle’ and filmed herself singing a song from her childhood.

“Nana used to sing this to me when I was a baby,” Hailey wrote in the photo.

In the pictures, she is seen with a big smile on her face as she enjoys with a little baby, who donned a matching outfit with a cute pattern.

Justin’s wife also looked stylish as she flaunted her perfected abs in the gym in a skimpy white sports shirt and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Hailey Bieber fans liked the post and thought the star has decided to start her own family with her singer husband Justin Bieber.

