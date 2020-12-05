HAILEY BIEBER SHARED HER ENTIRE WINTER SKINCARE ROUTINE – TAKE NOTES

We know how much Hailey Bieber is a true skincare nerd and how she often shares tips and remedies for taking care of her skin with her followers.

Dr. Bieber is back on her Instagram Stories to update us on her skincare routine for the winter. Since we can’t get enough of her sincere beauty tips, we took notes to gather all the information on how the model copes with the cold season.

Based on what she tells in the clips, which you can see here taken from a fan account, Hailey keeps her personal regimen short and focuses on the active ingredients. This is science, baby.

To start, apply a moisturizing mask all over your face combined with eye patches, keep everything for 10 minutes.

Then comes the key part: the 24-year-old applies a ” peptide serum + moisturizing serum with niacinamide ” to damp skin.

The peptides are amino acids used by the skin to build collagen and elastin, which means that sera with peptides can help the skin look firmer. The niacinamide is another powerful ingredient: supports the skin barrier, improves texture, and helps to balance combination and oily skin, so as to avoid pimples.

After the serum, use a light moisturizer with SPF, which, no matter the occasion or season, should always be part of your skincare routine. Also, never forget to apply moisturizer on top of the serums. The serums work on the inside of the skin, the cream works on the outside. It’s called “layering”.

This simple but effective beauty routine proves that you don’t need to spend a lot of money on expensive products, the important thing is to know the active ingredients.