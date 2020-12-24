Hailey Bieber shares never-before-seen wedding image

Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrated their wedding in September 2019 and Hailey showed an unpublished image.

Hailey Bieber shared a never-before-seen image of her wedding to Canadian singer Justin Bieber on Tuesday.

The model posted her photo on her Instagram stories when a fan asked her to share a photo from her wedding that “we haven’t seen.”

It was one of the multiple images that Justin Bieber’s wife shared as part of her interaction with fans.

She shared lots of throwback photos during her “post a photo of” session on the photo and video sharing app.

Justin Bieber and Hailey got married on September 18, 2018.