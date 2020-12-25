CELEBRITIES

HAILEY BIEBER SHOWED THE EXACT MOMENT SHE REALIZED SHE WAS IN LOVE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER

Is there a precise moment when something clicks and you understand that what you feel is love? Yes, according to Hailey Bieber!

During a Q&A with fans, someone asked the model to post the photo of the ” first time you knew you were in love with JB “, aka Justin Bieber.

The 24-year-old then shared an image of her and the singer dancing near an outdoor pool. The 26-year-old is from behind as he hugs Hailey, who looks adoringly at him.

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 in a very tight ceremony in New York City.

On September 30, 2019, they had an encore: they said yes in a star-filled ceremony celebrated in South Carolina.

