HAILEY BIEBER: THE BIRTHDAY PARTY AT HOME WITH JUSTIN, BUT WITH A VERY FASHIONABLE DRESS

Hailey Bieber, just like everyone who has birthdays around this time, couldn’t have the birthday party she deserves. The model celebrated responsibly at home with her husband Justin, but that didn’t stop her from slipping into a fabulous dress to celebrate her special day.

Hailey shared her birthday look on Instagram: hair combed in a low crop, mini gold hoop earrings, and a super tight and super sexy Yves Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.

” 24 ✨✨✨ I feel so thankful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages,” Ms. Bieber wrote in the caption of her birthday post.

Hailey looks prettier than ever in her curvy black velvet dress so stunning with that long leg slit and plunging neckline. The model is beaming as she poses in front of the lit fireplace for the trendy shot.

All dressed up and nowhere to go, but sometimes it’s enough to take off the suit and put on a nice look to find your smile. The best part? There is no danger when playing with clothes.

A master of streetwear and sweatshirts often coordinated with her husband Justin, Hailey clearly loves glam moments too and with this birthday outfit, she has returned to claim her position among the sexiest and most captivating models of the moment.