HAILEY BIEBER’S HALLOWEEN COSTUME IS PERFECT FOR PARTYING ON THE SOFA AT HOME

No Halloween party this year, we know it’s frighteningly sad. But nothing stops us from experiencing the spirit of the party just like Hailey Bieber.

The model may not have felt like planning an epic costume just to post it on Instagram, as there is no party to go and show it off. But Justin Bieber’s little wife didn’t want to completely give up on dressing up.

How cute is her cat earring?

View this post on Instagram Happy spooky day 🕷🕷🕸 📸 @alfredoflores A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

” Have a good spooky day 🕷🕷🕸”, Hailey wrote in the caption, wishing a happy Halloween to all her fans.

Simple but super cute, a crazy headband is perfect for tidying up unkempt hair while sitting on the couch eating crap and watching scary movies.

It doesn’t take much to cheer you up, so everyone is like Hailey tonight.