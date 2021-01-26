HAILEY BIEBER’S PIGTAILS: THE 90S HAIRSTYLE YOU’LL WANT TO COPY ASAP

You know the braids you knot while absent-mindedly watching television on the sofa? Here, now they are one of the trendiest hairstyles of the moment – thanks also to Hailey Bieber.

The extra small braids stop with very small elastic bands or don’t stop at all, they are left unfinished. A hairstyle that comes straight from the 90s and that is done in 2 minutes – and that’s the best part for sure.

They are worn strictly on the front, on the sides of the face. Whether with loose hair like Hailey or gathered up like Bella Hadid, another model and trendsetter super fan of extra small braids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Why do we like it? A little boho-chic, a little hippie, a little rebellious. We love the messy, yet glamorous AF effect.