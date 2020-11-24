HAILEY BIEBER’S SHINY BLACK LATEX LEGGINGS: A GREAT BIRTHDAY LOOK

Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber! The model turned 24 on November 22 and received a sweet message from her husband Justin Bieber as a gift.

But the day before her birthday, the model was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, California, wearing an amazing look – all thanks to her shiny black Saint Laurent latex leggings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve)

Aren’t leggings pants? After seeing this fabulous street style moment shared on Instagram by Hailey’s stylist Maeve Reilly, you’ve probably changed your mind. With a pair of leggings like this, you can indeed make a striking style statement.

To soften the total black look, the 24-year-old trendsetter paired the second skin pants with a blouse with a bow, a leather biker jacket, and pumps with a maxi gold buckle on the toe. Everything is from Saint Lauren, of course.

A master of streetwear and sweatshirts often coordinated with her husband Justin, Hailey clearly loves glam moments too and with this latest outfit, Saint Laurent has returned to reclaim her position among the sexiest and most captivating models of the moment.