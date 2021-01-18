HAIR: IS APPLE CIDER VINEGAR THE MAGIC INGREDIENT YOUR SCALP IS WAITING FOR?

L ‘ vinegar recently stealing the scene of beauty remedies do-it-yourself hair, aside from its ability to make any sad salad a bit’ more exciting, seems to be the magic ingredient that your scalp he’s waiting.

One thing is certain, apple cider vinegar is an ancient remedy and has some beneficial properties: antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant. It can therefore help regulate the natural pH of the scalp and bring it to its optimal levels, allowing for gentle exfoliation. A healthy scalp means healthy hair and stimulates its growth.

Of course, you don’t have to season your head, because being acid it could burn you, so always use it diluted: 2 to 4 tablespoons diluted in a large cup of water. Leave it on for about 30 seconds and rinse it thoroughly.

If it’s magical on the scalp, it’s not magical on the hair. So avoid using it on the lower part of the hair and especially on the ends, as it is very acidic and can dry them.

Last recommendation: before using it on the head do a small patch test on the skin to rule out allergic reactions or hypersensitivity.