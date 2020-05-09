Nicki Minaj: hair pink and neckline XXL, she poses in Barbie sexy !

Nothing such as a photo well colorful to start the week ! Nicki Minaj has posed proudly in Barbie sexy. Wig pink, pink outfit, it’s all there ! MCETV you reveal the photo.

Obviously, Nicki Minaj is known to be the greatest rapper in the world. But it is also a fan of holding the eccentric. The rapper wears often looks colorful, pop, and staggered. This time, she has chosen will display in pink ! It does not set the goal, and proudly poses a bit bias. Moreover, it clearly points out his highlighter !

The first thing that jumps out at you ? The wig rose ! Impossible to move to the side of the head of hair sparkling ! She also wears a cap with floral motifs. Of course, you can’t not notice this neckline XXL. In addition, she wears a top swimsuit triangle sequins. Suffice to say that this swimsuit doesn’t cover much. But it is known that Nicki Minaj loves it !

NICKI MINAJ ALWAYS SEXY

Question look, she wears a combination of pink stripes and white. Also, Nicki Minaj has chosen not to buttoning up the top. Always sexy ! With that, she leaves to see her swimsuit, as well as her enormous cleavage. What raise the temperature ! His fans have not been slow to respond :” I love it when you wear pink ! “or yet” wow the queen of pink“. They love it !

Question accessories, the singer does not skimp ! Hand bag pink, nails, hyper manicured… Nothing is left to chance ! It also sports a ring XXL on three fingers, in the shape of a butterfly. Original ! Nicki Minaj has expressed in his biography Instagram with the caption, ” Barbie “. Simple and effective ! This sexy picture is, therefore, in total adequacy with that !

