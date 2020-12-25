CELEBRITIES

HAIR: THE BIGGEST, MOST RADICAL AND MOST SHOCKING HAIR STYLE CHANGES OF THE STARS IN 2020

Posted on

2020 is a year that will go down in history for the most unsettling look of the star changes.

We can only start with  Miley Cyrus who has managed to bring back the most talked-about cut ever: the perfect ” mullet ” to launch her new pop-rock album ” Plastic Hearts “.

 

But there are also those like  Demi Lovato who cut all their hair in a platinum pixie cut, because as Coco Chanel once said: ” A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life ” – in her case, a post-  toxic makeover after breaking up her engagement with Max Ehrich.

 

Now we enter the red dye department thanks to two famous sisters.

Kylie Jenner has recently unveiled her new ruby ​​hairstyle on Instagram, a shade perfectly matched to the colors of Christmas LOL. But for the record, we must say that before her to amaze with red was Kim Kardashian for a short time last summer .

 

Lady Gaga loves to surprise us with her hair changes and in the last year with the release of the new album “ Chromatica “, she has tried a  myriad of pastel shades,  blue, “ ocean blonde “,  bubblegum pink.

And now, the “Stupid Love” superstar has added pastel lilac to the list as well.

 

With a truly unexpected header,  Emily Ratajkowski  has decided to live summer 2020 as a blonde . With the autumn she then returned to her natural, shiny and chocolate brown hair.

 

Last October,  Halsey   was  shaved again the whole head . The ” Manic ” singer then colored her  buzzcut  with an amazing dye job. A   marbled skinhead  decorated with  neon blue, green and yellow waves .

 

Last fall,  Joe Jonas  dyed his hair pink  – and we wonder if he did it in honor of the  birth of his first daughter with Sophie Turner . In any case, this header immediately proclaims him the coolest dad   around!

 

How did Cole Sprouse go through quarantine  ? The Riverdale actor   temporarily said goodbye to his character’s dark tint Jughead and pledged to grow his  natural blonde hair , but most of all a mustache and goatee  – which drove fans crazy.

 

How to describe Pauly D’s look  ? Lots of gel on her hair to create her  famous crown hairstyle .

With an unexpected header, the Jersey Shore  star  decided to update her iconic hairstyle. No, we’re not talking about the gel, he would never give up that, but about an amazing new hair color.

In early December, the DJ shared photos on Instagram to show off his  new platinum blonde crown  – and, whoa, we almost didn’t recognize our dear friend.

 

