Haircuts with a fringe : the most beautiful to be adopted in 2020 : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

With a square trend, lengths XXL, a gradient… All haircuts can be adopted with a fringe. Each fringe is very different and has a specific purpose : it will help reduce the appearance of your forehead, to break the effect judged to be too long of your face, or soften features considered too hard. The fringe very short time will have, for example, to lengthen a face that is too short. The fringe curtain as adopted Jeniferit will soften the face and bring a touch of originality. On the fringe is longer, it allows you to bring the style and reduce the aspects of faces that are too long.

The most beautiful hair cut to adopt with a fringe

1/ Fringe : the most beautiful cuts with long hair

You hesitate and don’t know what haircut to choose with your fringe ? Be aware that the long hair worn with fringe also long is very on trend : the singer Clara Luciani and singer Jenifer have already adopted it. Other cuts on long hair with fringe are very beautiful. This is the case of the star Selena Gomez : half-long hair with lots of volume and a fringe curtain. As a result, the singer has a cut trend inspired 70. You can also decide to go for a cut mid-long and wavy to wear it with a short fringe and is placed on the side like the singer Taylor Swift.

2/ Fringe : the most beautiful cuts with short hair and very short

Cuts with bangs for short hair are also many. They are very on-trend ! The most fashionable ? The square short (smooth or corrugated) with fringe or long fringe curtainas actress Maisie Williams, or the famous host Faustine Bollaert. Short haircuts hairstyle, can also enhance a fringe : but choose rather short, so as not to create a gap too large.

So, which one will you adopt this year ?

>> Check out our selection of haircuts with bangs to be adopted in 2020

To read also :

⋙ Hair : 5 mistakes to avoid when you have a fringe

⋙ Fringe : the trick pro perfect so that it does not grease the thread of the day

⋙ The trick magic for you to avoid going too often to the hairdresser when you wear a fringe

To see the video :