Haiti : fever #Dontrushchallenge wins the internet

A camera, a hair brush or a feather duster for the girls and clothes, it is all the user need to enter the new challenge that invades the social networks at a time, or one-third of the world’s population is in containment.

From continent to continent, from country to country or even from profession to profession, people of all backgrounds are scrambling on the social networks, including TikTok to participate and give the most beautiful version of #DontRushChallenge. The airmen, the air hostesses, the waitresses, the celebrities… all are the tuning fork for one of the biggest challenges on the social networks at the present time.

The explosion of TikTok

Tik Tok, this application is in chinese that used little people once became a phenomenon in the life of internet users are forced to stay at home to stop the spread of the covid-19. To pass the time, youth, children and the old are let go on TikTok, producing funny videos sparking many reactions and comments.

Even celebrities have become addicted to. “Jennifer Lopez to Mariah Carey, from Jane Fonda, 82 years, celebrities flock to the platform of the Chinese ByteDance and publish short videos (maximum of 60 seconds, but more often around 15 seconds),” notes the agence France-presse.

Haiti a great pump

As always, the Haitians are no exception to the rule. Celebrities are haitian, whose Atys Panch or other simple citizens allow themselves to be taken in the net and join millions of other people by posting in their turn their own videos on the platform.

There are challenges : #Dancechallenge, #Shakirachallenge, OpenDoorChallenge or #DontRushChallenge ! Activities involving many internet users are haitians. The latter is experiencing a boom explosive on a global scale. It is most often for the user to take video in an outfit that pretty regular. And then in a few seconds with a brush attachment or a feather duster, change the outfit into another, more exotic, more naughty or more class. As if by magic!

Haiti has even been cited by the prestigious magazine, Essence, in a paper on the challenge. “These haitian artists spend grangy to glamour in a wink of an eye at the challenge,” wrote the magazine specialized in fashion with a link to the video of haitian artists at the #DontRushChallenge.

Even the private institutions have not waived the rule in Haiti. The commercial bank, UNIBANK, has published on the social network Twitter last week a video in which, presumably, its employees play in the #DontRushChallenge.

The haitian artists, local actors, citizens participate in the challenge of the moment. Atys Panch, who is known for his jokes, has participated in the challenge with a version at the height of his humour. Before even being able to change his clothes, Panch was interrupted by his roommate who needed to use the toilet. The Panch everything pure.

Itiya his side has put together a few girlfriends to carry out her video with the vibes of the music Kanis and J Perry, “Koman w fè dous konsa”. The girls bow out in turn with outfits or regular with a towel before changing into clothes more extravagant.

“I felt that the ‘raz’ at home, so I contacted some friends and asked them if they wanted to participate with me, ” she recalls. “I showed them a few other challenges of the same kind and the rest is done all alone,” says the young woman.

M pa konn si nou anreta nan #DontRushChallenge lan men sa ki esansyèl nou vrèman amize nou pandan nap fèl the. Yon gwoup zanmi ki vinn we fanmi 😍 karantèn / konfinnman year ba nou okipasyon😂 Any medam yo bèl e please pa pozem kesyon sou fen year mèsi Nb: map blòk negativite. Mèsi pic.twitter.com/HQcYo1JGuG — Yayou 💜 (@ItiyaZenyezLa) April 4, 2020

It’s the same thing with Carlooloo on Twitter or the protected Robinson Lauvince, director of Married men, and I remember it. They all gathered close, including Samuel Dameus to participate in the challenge. Enjoy these few videos #DontRushChallege that we have found in the net for you.