

Haiti – FLASH : special Broadcast TV “One World : Together At Home” not to be missed



A television special “One World : Together At Home” aired around the world to support the fight against the pandemic Covid-19, will be broadcasted on streaming applications Digicel SportsMax + and Catch on Digicel Home & Entertainment and on applications PlayGo, SportsMax, and Loop this Saturday, April 18 from 2: 00 am.pm It will be also available on Music as soon as tomorrow.

Organized in collaboration with Lady Gaga, this special broadcast will include performances and appearances : Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, LL Cool J, Lupita’nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Remember that “One World : Together At Home is not a telethon,” but a show to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight against the pandemic Covid-19.

The show will present stories of health care workers, first-line response to COVID, of commitments from philanthropists, Governments and companies to support and equip the health workers in the world, with masks, gowns, and other vital equipment, and the local charitable organizations that provide food, shelter and health care to those who need it the most.

HL/ HaïtiLibre