HALF LEGGINGS, HALF SKIRT – YOU MUST SEE MEGAN THEE STALLION’S INCREDIBLE LOOK

Megan Thee Stallion is well on her way to world domination!

The rapper who burst onto the international scene this year with her collaborations with Cardi B and Beyonce has just won 4 nominations for the 2021 Grammys. And we can’t wait to see her on the red carpet of the music awards ceremony, because her fashion choices are always sensationally bold.

Do you want proof? Then check out the new Instagram look shared by the “WAP” and “Savage” stars – which, let us tell you, raises more questions than answers.

Megan is more beautiful than ever, but the architecture of her outfit is somewhat mysterious. Half leggings and half skirts or are they leggings with a skirt? A whole piece or a set? Is it lingerie or is it a real dress?

Plagued by so many questions, we did some research and found out by consulting the DailyMail, which is a deconstructed dress in cotton spandex from the American indie brand Sweet Talk. The model is called “Inuyasha”, like a famous Japanese manga.

Part jumpsuit, part dress, this garment is nothing short of unique and very “Savage”!