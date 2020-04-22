Half Marathon of Mexico City was rescheduled to October 25

The Institute of Sport (Indeporte) reported that the Half Marathon of Mexico City will be held Sunday October 25,. The sporting event was scheduled for the 26th of July and was made the date change for the health emergency by coronavirus.
The authorities of the capital expect that for such date andxistan the safety conditions for participants. In connection with the Marathon of the City of Mexico, which is scheduled for August 30, indicated that in its time will inform.
Rodrigo Dosal Ulloa, director general of the Indeporte, commented that the main races in the world have changed the date a result of the pandemic by Covid-19.
“The Half Marathon of the City of Mexico is the career that calls to the greater number of participants in the countrywith around 25,000 participants that run 21 kilometers,” the official added
In the coming days, the institute will be announced in their social networks details on the call for the sports event and the date of registration.
This Tuesday, April 21, the health authorities decreed that the phase 3 for coronavirus, in which is estimated to register the highest number of infections. On the other hand, it is projected that the end of the pandemic would be the June 25if and when they follow the same instructions that have been given since march.
Remember that the Day Healthy Distance was extended until may 30, subsequently, the return to activities will be regionalized and staggered.
The Secretariat of Health reported that in the country are 8,772 sick by coronavirus, Amount to 9 653 suspected cases and 712 deaths, according to data reported to April 20.
On the other hand, the Mexico city is where more cases positive for Covid-19 and more deaths have been reported. Since it concentrates 26% of the patients in the country.
According to the most recent report of the government of the capital announced that they are 2,710 confirmed cases, 524 people intubated and 190 deaths.
Dosal Ulloa noted that “the sport continues as one of the main tools of the health sector to prevent diseases and keep in good physical shape citizens”.
Another event postponed was the Boston marathon, that was scheduled for April 20, was postponed to the 14th of September and was scheduled to participate 31,500 people.
In the meantime, the organizers of the Tokyo marathon decided to exclude 37,000 runners as a measure to prevent potential contagion, and only held the event with the elite athletes. The event was held march 1.
The Half Marathon New York scheduled for march 15 was suspended, involving approximately 25,000 runners. In Madrid, Spain, they changed the date of the competition to October 4, was scheduled for march 29, in which to gather 20,000 participants.
The Lisbon half Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon of Paris is scheduled for September 6; Barcelona marathon was postponed to the 25th of October and the Rome Marathon was cancelled this year’s edition.