Halle Berry : after a heated debate, the actress waiver of the right to play as a character that is transgender – Actus Ciné

In reference to your desire to play a character that is transgender in an upcoming movie during a session of Instagram Live, Halle Berry’s resignation finally to embody, is due to a reaction in the social networks.

As an air of déjà vu… You probably remember the controversy that had gripped the social networks in the 2018 to Scarlet Johansson, that they had agreed on a first play time of a character that is transgender in an upcoming movie before you change your mind ? Halle Berry has to do more or less the same experience. The oscar-winning actress said in a session of Instagram Live on the weekend that she “could” consider the possibility of interpreting a character that is transgender in an upcoming movie, whose title was not clear. “This film tells the story of a female character that is transgender, she is a woman becoming a man. This is a character from a project that I love, and I would like to do” she entrusted.

Social networks are quickly ignited, the prospect that Hollywood could still entrust that function to a person cisgenre (as a reminder : the cisgenre is a type of gender identity, where the sense of a person corresponds with the sex assigned at birth. The word is constructed as opposed to transgender). Monday night, the actress has rétropédalé, explaining that it no longer considers the role. “This weekend, I had the opportunity to talk about the idea of playing a role transgender (…) Being a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider this role, and that the transgender community should, without doubt have the opportunity to tell their own stories” wrote the actress on his Twitter account.

And to add : “I am indebted to the advice and criticism of the discussions on this topic in the past few days, and will continue to listen, understand and learn from this mistake. I want to be an ally, use my voice to promote a better representation on the screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

The association GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance against defamation), formed in 1985, and that work to denounce the discrimination and attacks against LGBT people in the media, has welcomed the decision of the actress : “We are very pleased that Halle Berry is to listen to the demands of transgender people, and to learn from them. Other people of influence should do the same”.