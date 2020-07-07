Halle Berry : at the center of a controversy, the actress takes a radical decision

Halle Berry just announced a new and important on Twitter. She took the role of a transgendered person. Welcome of the LGBT community, who had been accused of discrimination. The actress goes even further : she has confessed to wanting to reflect in depth on the topic.

The critics have been the result of your choice, and have made us think about the actress. Some time ago, Halle Berry, announced to his fans that have planned to play the role of a transgender person in a new movie. An ad that has reacted to the users of the internet in social networks, in particular, the LGBT community, who had accused the actress of discrimination. For some, this character must be played by a transgendered person. She is justified in proclaim to want to achieve” the immersion in this world “. The words that had been on the Canvas.

A true reflection

After this controversy, Halle Berry, who has finally made a great decision. The actress, 53 years old, announced on his Twitter account it was his choice, even with his apology to the LGBT community. ” As a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider this role and what the transgender community should, undoubtedly, the ability to tell their own stories “she wrote. The actress goes even further, committing to ” listen, educate, and learn from this mistake “. A awareness well received by the association GLAAD [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, ndlr], that said :” We are very pleased that Halle Berry has heard the concerns of transgender people, and has learned from them. Other powerful people, you should do the same “. Many fans have also responded, welcoming the decision of the actress. A role model for many actors.