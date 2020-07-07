Halle Berry criticized for his comments on the role of a man who is transgender in a new movie

Halle Berry the subject of criticism after sharing her desire to play a transgender person in a new movie.

In a new Instagram Live interview the actress has done with a hair salon Christin BrownHalle revealed that she was preparing for a role in which she was to play with a man who is transgender. ” [It’s] a character, where the woman is a character trans, so this is a woman who became a man,” explained Berry. “It’s a character in a project that I love that I could do. ”

She continued: “This project was presented to me just when I Bruised and to make my debut as a director and I was so in the mindset of get in the body to play … But it was presented to me, and I thought that, after having made this film, is the character I’m playing. ”

Berry added that she wanted to do a “deep dive” in ” this world “, apparently in reference to the trans community. “Who was this woman is so interesting to me, and this will probably be my next project, and this will require that I cut the hair,” he said clearly.