Halle Berry en route to the Moon in Moonfall

The talented Halle Berry joined the cast of Moonfall, the new film by director Roland Emmerich. She will play an astronaut alongside Josh Gad.

Moonfall welcomes Halle Berry to its board

While the cinemas are closed because of the pandemic, and Hollywood was not idle and continues to be to find actors for his new film. The last project in date is Moonfall, a feature-length science-fiction who will benefit from the presence of Halle Berry, who has been awarded with the Oscar for best actress in 2002 for the film drama in the shadow of hatred.

The film we will embark on the moon

In this feature-length film where the filmmaker Roland Emmerich puts on his cap of screenwriter and also the producer, Halle Berry will slip into the skin of an astronaut at NASA, the last space mission suggests an impending disaster. For his part, Josh Gad will be the interpreter of an eccentric genius in Moonfall. He had predicted that the moon would one day leave its orbit.

Actress Halle Berry will be at the side of Josh Gad on the big screen © FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

The realization Moonfall of Roland Emmerich therefore presents itself as a kind of Armageddon of the space, where a group ofastronauts have the mission to stop the collision of the natural satellite with the Earth. If they do not succeed, life on Earth could well disappear.

A shoot scheduled for this fall in Canada

If the measures of health security the permit, the filming of Moonfall could begin in the fall in Canada. The achievement with Halle Berry could then have a release date in 2021 at the cinema.