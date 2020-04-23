Halle Berry explains that she has shaved part of the head of her daughter Nahla

During the containment, Halle Berry has improvised a dressing table to repair the faux-pas of his daughter.

It is a beautiful lesson capillary that will keep Nahla, daughter of Halle Berry. Tuesday 21 April 2020, the actress, 53-year-old has revealed an anecdote capillary on his 12 year old daughter during the talk show of Jimmy Fallon. In videoconferencing, she said, Nahla (born out of his previous relationship with the model quebecers Gabriel Aubry) has had to shave part of the head due to a too big bow in her hair. “Every day we are swimming and when you get out of the pool, my daughter said :” I don’t need you I brushes the hair”,” explained Halle. As a young teenage girl, Nahla refused any assistance of any kind from his mother.

“We were doing homework the other night and she told me “Mom, I’m afraid to tell you this, but touch the back of my head”, all the hair that exceeded his shoulders had narrowed considerably and formed a ball of knot that looked like a fur,” said the one who is also the mother of Maceo (6 yrs), whose father is the French actor Olivier Martinez.

“I was pulling, she cried out”

The actress of hollywood, however, has tested several types of shampoo but it was no good, the knot was too tough. “I was pulling, she cried out, and he was closing”, she added. Finally, Halle Berry has been forced to shave his matted hair. “It is bald behind the head,” she continued.

Nahla will be in any case taken a learning from this bad experience because her mother firmly explained : “First of all, maybe you should let your mom help you. And secondly, you learned that you had to brush her hair. Every day,” said Halle Berry. Even the children of celebrities are sometimes up to their heads… to better learn their small mishaps.

Has to read also : Halle Berry has posted a video of her son Maceo playing with her high heels