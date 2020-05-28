Halle Berry joined the disaster movie Moonfall Roland Emmerich

Halle Berry has landed a role in” Moonfall “the film which takes place in the space. She joined Josh Gad to the cast of the film to Lionsgate.

The story focuses on a mysterious force knocking the moon out of its orbit around the Earth, which propels itself on a collision course with the Earth. A motley crew launched a mission impossible, but of last resort in space. They landed on the space in order to try to save the world.

Halle Berry will be getting in the skin of a NASA astronaut became a trustee, whose previous space mission contains a clue about an impending disaster. Josh Gad will play a genius scientist.

Roland Emmerich will “Moonfall” from a screenplay that he wrote with Harald Kloser, the screenwriter with whom he has co-written “2012 “, and Spenser Cohen. The shooting should start in Montreal this autumn.