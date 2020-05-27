Moonfall : Halle Berry will make a trip into space
The distribution of Moonfall begins to take shape. This new science-fiction film comes to welcome to its team, Halle Berry, view in John Wick 3 . This last year prtera his features, a NASA astronaut whose prcdente space mission has spirited an impending disaster.
Roland Emmerich at the controls of the science-fiction film
The generalization of Moonfall has t entrust Roland Emmerich, the man who must Midway . In this long-mtrage produced by JMA Studiosthe cinaste will direct Halle Berry and Josh Gad, recently advertised in the casting to embody a genius eccentric. The filming of this project dbuterait in the fall in Canada.
Halle Berry will play in Moonfall with Josh Gad FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP
The long-mtrage will follow a team of astronauts
In this project for the big screen, Roland Emmerich will tell the story of a quipage astronauts who will attempt to accomplish a mission prilleuse. They will need to save the plant Earth and its inhabitants from a collision with the moon following a dviation cause by a mystrieuse form of energy.
The output of Moonfall is dvoile
With Josh Gad and Halle Berry in tte shows, this production is expected in the halls of beauty in the course of the year 2021. The ralisateur will work with the cts Stuart Fordwho is the producer, and Spenser Cohen the scnario.