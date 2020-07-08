Halle Berry : like Scarlett Johansson, she gave him a role of a man who is transgender and apologizes – News of Film

After having caused a lot of controversy in vivo Instagram, the actress has admitted that playing the role of a man who is transgender was not a good idea.

While the pandemic Covid-19 is a resurgence in the united States and that the country remains a confined, Hollywood is currently in a period of leave without pay. The industry is bored terribly, and find other occupations : while Brie Larson decided to become a youtubeuse, other celebrities have their visibility through the social networks, the image of Halle Berry. Given the context, especially tense in addition to-Atlantic, this means of communication is a double-edged sword. Sometimes, the celebrity would have more interest to be discrete and Halle Berry came to your costs.

The actress won an oscar in 2001 for In the shadow of hatred in fact, it has been a wave of content that is hateful, after making a statement slightly insensitive. Explaining his plans for the future, has as well detailed a new role, which he liked a lot :

“It is a film about a character where the woman is a character trans, so this is a woman who has made her transition to a man. This is a project that I love and is a character that I could do in the future.”

All things considered…

The statement provoked an outcry, a part of the users of the internet, the belief that transgender people lack of visibility in Hollywood. Actors cisgenres benefit of functions trans would be a detriment to the LGBTQ+, because it participates in the maintenance of a status quo and not facilitate the emergence of talent that would have been the experience of dysphoria, and the transition.

After reflection, the actress is back in his speech, and, in a lengthy tweet, she apologized to a transgender person, always invisibilisées in the industry (and society !) today :

“During the weekend, I had the opportunity to talk about my interest in the role of a man who is transgender and I would like to apologize for all these comments. As a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider [jouer] in this paper, and that the trans community should, undoubtedly, the opportunity to tell their own stories. I’m grateful for the guidance and criticism of the discussions that I have had these past few days, and I will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake. I wish to be an ally and to use my voice to promote a better representation on the screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

The interpreter of the famous Tornado of X-Men this is not the first to make the expenses of such dispute. Another super-mythical heroine had already made the same mistake a few months ago : the Black Widow in person, Scarlett Johansson.

In fact, the latter, the result that he refused to play with a man who is transgender in the movie Rub & Tug Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell, snow White and the huntsman), after having been criticized for the choice of this paper. Actors Jared Leto and Jeffrey Tambor in front of them, had also suffered a couple of words to be camped transgender women in Dallas Buyers Club and Transparent, respectively.

The problem is not so much that the players of the cis playing trans, but any trans can only become a super hero !

If the desire of the artists of the industry to explore the roles of people who are transgender can be understood (after all, it is not natural that an actor wants to experiment with different types of roles, different characters ?), it is also a bit harmful to their colleagues in trans. About the controversy, the majority of LGBT activists+ another way to explain that is not so much to enjoy a game preserve, or lock in a box. On the contrary, these disputes are designed to allow the emergence of actors trans that you may one day also benefit from the same opportunities that the rest of the playersand to be rewarded for their interpretation of the experiences of transgender persons, and also of the functions are completely different.

Since the withdrawal of Scarlett Johansson Rub & Tugthe project seems to have stalled, no news has emerged regarding the progress of the film. The actress Halle Berry as for her, she is not worried about the abandonment of this role controversy that appealed to him : soon-to-be MMA fighter Jackie Justice Bruisedhis first film as director.

I call it “the Director”

For our part, we can only encourage you to go to see some fictions audiovisual in which the young actors of transgender people are absolutely wonderful. The model Hunter Schafer, for example, is magnetic in the magnificent series of the HBO The euphoria Sam Levinson, while the excellent series Poses Ryan Murphy is a you must if you are interested in the art of the underground scene in the united States.

Side of the film, Tangerine Sean Baker is a ufo independent and truly original (entirely shot with the iPhone 5, it’s still something !). One might, finally, to mention the legendary The Rocky Horror Picture Showthat , since 1975, appears a character with a transvestite (the awesome Frank-N-Furter from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania). A remake of this monument queer Halloween has been done in 2016 with the actress transgender Laverne Cox (The orange is the New Black, Young promise of the Woman) in the main role.

Don’t dream it-Be it !