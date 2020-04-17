Halle Berry loves the single life

2020-04-17 11:30:06

Halle Berry likes it so much being single that she plans not to go out together.

The actress, 53-year-old – who has Nahla, 12, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, age six, with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez – has always been “oriented relationship,” but he enjoyed having more time with just his children and even planned to abandon dating.

Speaking to his friend Lena Waithe on Instagram Live, she said: “I’ve learned a lot from being with my children. They are the best company for me at this time, and when I divorced the father of Maceo, I remained quite alone, all alone on three years now. Decidedly so, it is safe.

“I decided to take a long time. I really am a person-oriented relationship, I still want to be with someone. But I decided, no, I’ll slow my role, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me.

“And it was so awesome that I think I could stay like this!”

Halle – who was also married to Eric Benét and David Justice – had never expected to be single for so long, but she thinks that taking such a long break in the dating means that it will not enter into a new relationship until she knows that it is “quite right” for her.

She added: “I knew that I was going to take at least a year.

“One year led to two and two years, lead now down to three years.

“But I’m fine because I think that the next relationship I have will, I think I will have a better chance to attract and choose that which suits me because I’ve taken this time to reflect on what is important to me.

“I don’t feel the need of a relationship, so I don’t feel the need to rush me or to accept something that does not suit me totally. It is not that something is not right with the people with who I was, but I’ll wait for my match or I’m going to stay solo and be with my children and make my life as I do. ”

And the star of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ has urged the people to appreciate their own company.

She said: “You know what I think the gift is, and it is something that comes with age, the gift of your own business.

“And you can start by maybe doing a short trip, a weekend and see how it feels.

“I promise you, you will begin to enjoy this moment and be with you and your company being the company that is the most important.”

