Halle Berry reveals the recipe of his mask face home with 4 ingredients of its cuisine

At the age of 53, actress Halle Berry displays a vibrant social network. But what is the secret to keeping a complexion zero defects during the confinement ? It is with his community “Respin” – a blog and a account of Instagram on which Halle Berry sharing his tips wellness and fitness – as the actress sharing her recipe. There is also her line of workout accessories developed with her coach Peter Lee Thomas and more recently his recipe for face mask DIY. The idea ? Use ingredients from the kitchen or the fridge for a treatment that 100 % natural and revive the radiance of the skin. Good news 4 ingredients are enough to trace her facial at the origin of its glow natural.

The 4 ingredients of his mask moisturizing and soothing for the face :

– ¼ Of a yogurt nature

In a thick layer, the yogurt will remove dead skin to the surface of the skin to bring smooth and refine the skin’s texture.

– ½ Teaspoon of lemon juice

Very loaded in vitamin C, lemon has benefits purifying, antibacterial and antioxidant.

– 1 pinch of turmeric powder

This plant, in powder form, will come to brighten the complexion and restore radiance.

– 2 tablespoon of green tea infused

Beyond maintaining the proper hydration of the skin as well as drink that in the mask, the green tea is going to have a property cleansing and tighten the pores in depth. But the most its antioxidant properties that are popular to fight against aging of the skin.

Once all the ingredients are mixed, apply the preparation once in a thick layer on the entire face for 3 minutes. Then repeat the application, leaving to act for 10 minutes. In cold water, rinse the mask to tone the skin and then apply a moisturizer on the entire face and neck.

You can also find on Vogue.fr :

Halle Berry reveals the 5 beauty products that do not leave in 2020

What are the tips for Halle Berry to sculpt a body 100% fit ?

The site of the wellness of Halle Berry