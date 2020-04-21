Halle Berry reveals the recipe of the mask house which makes it so radiant for years

The actress, 53-year-old gives his recipe for a mask very easily at home.

Like Gwyneth Paltrow and her famous Goop, the actress Halle Berry has launched a platform named rē-spin that brings together a community of stories, conversations and products to support people in the pursuit of health and well-being.

Recently, she also posted on Instagram the recipe for a homemade mask that she uses for years, which has greatly pleased his community.

Here is the recipe very easily be done at home : green tea, lemon, yogurt and turmeric to look like Halle Berry ? You put your mind to !

Ingredients : 2 tablespoons of green tea infused – 1 pinch turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice – 1/4 cup plain yogurt

Preparation : Mix ingredients and stir vigorously. Apply a generous layer and leave to act for 3 min. Add a second layer and leave to act for 10 min. Rinse with cool water and apply a moisturizer as usual.