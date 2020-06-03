Halle Berry supports an immigrant whose store was destroyed… Emily Ratajkowski takes it to those who do the ” bare minimum “…

The actress Halle Berry — Capital Pictures /Starface



June 3, 2020

Halle Berry supports an immigrant whose store was destroyed

Halle Berry has called on his fans to support an immigrant in his eighties, whose store was destroyed during riots in the fringes of the demonstrations in homage to

George Floyd. Ned Harounian has indeed lost his store, burned and ransacked, and his son has set up a page on GoFundMe, which is shared by the actress on Twitter.

Year immigrant business owner in his 80s had his Melrose store looted then burned, and his recently deceased wife’s jewelry stolen. Things are crazy right now, but I hope we can all take a minute to help this man out!! Donate if you can. ❤️ https://t.co/4WSbFts9kN? pic.twitter.com/AgjqEaZjs9 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 1, 2020

“A man over 80 years of age has lost his store of Melrose, which was plundered and burned, and the jewels of his deceased wife have been stolen. Things are crazy at the moment, but I hope that we can take a few minutes to help this man. Please give what you can “, she posted.

For the time being, the page GoFundMe account $ 50,000 of donations to the 75.000 requested.

Emily Ratajkowski takes it to those who do the “bare minimum” against racism

For Emily Ratajkowski, it is hypocritical to put a black square on his page Instagram or Facebook to participate in the

Blackout Tuesday if it does nothing more.

So easy to post a black square. I’m seeing people who haven’t posted in YEARS come on to post a black square. Your silence was embarrassing and now you can feel good about yourself while doing the bare minimum. This is the worst kind of virtual signaling. (1) — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) June 2, 2020

“It is so easy to post a black square. I see people who have not posted for years to publish a black square. Your silence was embarrassing, and now you feel good while you do the bare minimum. This is the worst way to recover from a fight, ” wrote the model on Twitter.

Worse, it contributes to invisibiliser the information relayed by the Black Lives Matter when we use the hashtag of the movement and not the one dedicated to Blackout Tuesday. “The mass media are not blackout, the MAGA no more. Cram the only good source of information and of communication does not help “, she adds.

Olivier Rousteing walking to Paris against racism

Olivier Rousteing has taken part in a march against racism on Tuesday in Paris. The artistic director of the Balmain fashion show in masks, carrying a sign reading Black Lives Matter, and asking

justice for Adama Traoré, as well as for George Floyd.

“It is a moment so strange for our world. We have been in quarantine for two months, and, now that we are finally “free”, we see that freedom is not for everyone. And why ? The pigmentation of our skin ? I don’t know where I come from because I was adopted and I do not know my biological parents. Two years ago, I discovered where I came from : Ethiopia and Somalia, two countries that are magnificent, but I was born and was raised in France. I am proud of my origins and we should all be proud of where we come from and don’t allow anyone to belittle us or prevent us from breathing “, has posted the creator in the caption of a photo of him at the event.