Halle Berry wearing only a cushion, it made a sensation for the challenge!

Halle Berry: From the beginning of the confinement, personalities and anonymous are trying to take care of as they can, including through the achievement of challenges on the social networks.

Confined to her home in Los Angeles, in the same way as the rest of the population, the actress Halle Berry, known for her role in the saga, X-Men, communicating more than ever with his fans through his account Instagram. To impress a little bit of all the world, and meet the famous ” pillow challenge “, very popular on the internet, the pretty brunette went to her beautiful shot, to the delight of its subscribers.

Halle Berry takes part in the ” pillow challenge “

Halle Berry is one of the latest celebrities to have pulled the “pillow challenge “, a challenge that is very popular among the internet users in this period of quarantine, and we can say that she has set the bar really high, by turning one of his pillows dressed in high fashion. To put a little more glamour in her picture, the beautiful actress was dressed in black stilettos, a hat and very chic oversized and sunglasses worthy of a star. Raised in his garden, and surrounded by lush plants, the actress makes a beautiful shotconsidered to be one of the most beautiful that people have been able to see since the beginning of this challenge.

In the caption of this photo, Halle Berry plays with his subscribers, who suspected strongly that she was going to participate in the challenge. “You already KNOW that you could not keep me away from the #PillowChallenge,” she said, adding a smiley face death laughing.

As we already knew, a nothing can dress up Halle Berry, and even a pillow if you believe this photograph.

Humor is the trademark of Halle Berry during the containment

Thursday, April 16, the actress has wanted to have a good time to its subscribers by sharing a meme on the consequences of life at home during the outbreak of coronavirus.

The photo consists of 3 photos of the actress in various roles, illustrating each with a different stage of life in confinement.

With a sense of humor, Halle Berry shows that she may be beginning to get fed up by adding a message telling : “I’ve lost count… what day are we ? “

In order to deal between the 2 photographs, the interpreter of Storm in X-Men also made a few lives on Instagram, especially with his friend, colleague and actress, Lena Waithe.

Halle confesses about her love life

Since his divorce with Olivier Martinez, actress Halle Berry has not really known to history serious. If the media regularly various relationships, she said during her live Instagram Thursday that she loves being single, at the point to consider continue to do so.

“I don’t feel the need of a relationship, so I don’t feel the need to rush me or to accept something that does not suit me totally. It is not that something was wrong with the men that have shared my life, but I want to wait for the perfect match, or I’ll stay solo with my kids, and I will do my life as I do already. “

Some astonishing words for one of the actresses most beautiful Hollywood, even if one hopes for her that she finally meet the man of her life.