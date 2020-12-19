The actress would never embark on an affair with someone who has previously dated one of her friends.

Halle Berry would never date a friend’s ex. The 54-year-old actress made this and other revelations in a new episode of her Instagram show, Bad & Booshy, which she shares with her friend and stylist Lindsay Flores, where she usually answers sincere and uncomfortable questions sent by her followers.

Berry assured that she would never embark on an affair with someone who has previously dated one of her friends because she believes that her ‘soul mate is definitely not the ex-partner of someone she knows.

The ‘Catwoman’ star said: “Never! Never! That is a cardinal sin. You don’t date your best friend’s exes, ”she pointed out, having a drink with Lindsay.

Halle currently has an affair with musician Van Hunt, whom she has been dating for ‘several months’.

One insider said: “They are spending a lot of time at Halle’s house in Malibu. She really seems to enjoy a quiet moment. Van has met her children, so it seems pretty serious. “

The source also stated that the couple “respect each other and have a lot in common.”