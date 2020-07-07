Halle Berry’s renunciation of its role as a trans man that she wanted to play

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Halle Berry apologized facing criticism for having considered to play with a man tranny in a new movie.

CINEMA – in the Face of criticism caused by the fact that she was planning to play the role of a man who is transgender in an upcoming movie, the actress Halle Berry has publicly apologized and retracted.

The winner of the Oscar for best actress for “the shadow of hate” in 2002, has been the subject of criticism after having said what she wanted to do a “deep dive” in “this world”, speaking of the transgender community, and have spoken of the female character.

An actor who is transgender, said

Halle Berry has been accused of discrimination on the part of some members of the LGBT community, while others have stated that any role involving a character trans must be assigned to an actor trans. The star of 53 years, apologized and said that she would not have had to be considered for this role, to inform our peers of the Filmaffinity british.

“As a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider this role and what the transgender community should, undoubtedly, the opportunity to tell their own stories. I am very grateful for the advice and the conversations of the last few days and I will continue to listen, to educate myself and learn from this mistake. I am committed to use my voice to promote more equitable representation on the screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”