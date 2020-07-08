Halle Berry’s waiver of the right to play a character who is transgender

On Instagram, the american actress Halle Berry had mentioned the idea of embodying a character that is transgender. But this announcement has not been made unanimously, quite the contrary…

On Instagram, the actress Halle Berry had made a live some time ago, where he spoke on upcoming projects cinématogaphiques in which they want to work. She said to consider the game as a character who is transgender on the screen : “This film tells the story of a character who is transgender. This is a character from a project that I love and that I would like to do.”

But this ad is far from having done all the world agrees. Social networks are quickly inflamed due to which many people speak of the lack of legitimacy of Halle Berry playing a character that is transgender. In fact, as cisgenre, see the actress embodies a person who is transgender is a real problem. As a reminder, a person cisgenre “it is a type of gender identity, where the sense of a person corresponds with the sex assigned at birth. The word is constructed in opposition to “transgender”. I find it so pathetic to see Halle Berry play a character that should be entrusted to a person who is transgender.

A little while ago, you mentioned that the representation of the ic community in the small as in the big screen. Through the documentary from Netflix, it was discovered how the cinema and tv created stereotypes rooted in the community. And then, through interviews with transgender people, it was also the clumsy way in which the film represented by the use of actors and actresses cisgenres.

It is a way to discriminate the ic community that has made the dispute in the case of Halle Berry. After the scale around this announcement, and his desire to be a transgender person, the actress is back on the controversy and announced the renunciation of this famous paper : “This weekend, I had the opportunity to talk about the idea of playing a role transgender (…) Being a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider this role, and that the transgender community should, without doubt have the opportunity to tell their own stories” we can read in his Twitter account. Halle Berry, who has subsequently acknowledged his error and referred to the fact that she wants to be an ally to transgender people, insisting on the fact of the need to learn more about the fight against discrimination : “I am indebted to the advice and criticism of the discussions on this topic in the past few days, and will continue to listen, understand and learn from this mistake. I want to be an ally, use my voice to promote a better representation on the screen, both in front of and behind the camera”

