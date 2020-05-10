Halloween: Ciara and Russell Wilson become Beyoncé and Jay-Z





DISGUISE – in The past year, she had opted for the suit of Niaka in Black Panther. For Halloween 2019, she typed even higher. Ciara, accompanied by her husband, Russell Wilson, is literally transformed into Beyoncé in the clip “going apeshit”, as well as her husband in the skin of Jay-Z. The couple has even taken the opportunity to pay tribute to the Obama family. The illusion is (almost) perfect. The image of Beyoncé at the Louvre last year, Ciara is wearing a set of tailor parma, a copy of the Queen Bey borrowed from the house Peter Pilotto. Side jewelry, Ciara went into detail as the ornament worn by Beyoncé, signed Messika, has been reproduced identically.

The icing on the cake, however, is the beauty of Ciara, who has reproduced the famous “half ponytail” (the half-ponytail) from Beyoncé, given to the order of the day at the festival Coachella in April 2018. Ciara has also colored her hair auburn in the fall and has not failed to reproduce the light smokey shades of pink, that was the interpreter of “Training” at the museum of the Louvre.

Russell Wilson, the husband of Ciara for the past three years and the father of her daughter, Sienna, has put himself in the skin of Jay-Z in a suit cyan blue, a perfect imitation of the one worn by the rapper, signed Dries Van Noten. One detail, the quarterback of the us, has decided to wear the jacket of a suit open, while Jay-Z wore it closed.

Finally, in contrast to Beyoncé and Jay-Z overlooking the painting of Mona Lisa, the couple Wilson has chosen to replace the work of Leonardo da Vinci with a painting of Michelle and Barack Obama with the following message: "From the Wilsons to the Carter family and the Obamas… Full of love and respect. We will return it !"






