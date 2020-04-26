Halo Beyoncé over a billion views

A little over 10 years after its release, the music video for the song Halo of Beyoncé just crossed the one-billion mark of views on YouTube!

Unveiled on October 3, 2009, the clip of Halo is to this day the most popular of the ex-singer of Destiny’s Child. It is followed by Singles Ladies which has more than 751 million viewings, Drunk in Love in a duo with Jay-Z (545 million) and Crazy in Love (473 million).

Halo is extract ofI Am… Sasha Fiercethe third solo album of Beyoncé appeared in 2008. Who obtained 7 nominations at the Grammy Awards, this disc sold over 8 million copies also included the success If I Were a Boy and Singles Ladies.

After having worked at the soundtrack official Lion Kingthe american singer 38-year-old would have referred to the reunification of Destiny’s Child in the last few months, a story always have to follow…