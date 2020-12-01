CELEBRITIES

HALSEY ALSO HAD HER SAY ON GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS: “IT’S NOT ALWAYS JUST ABOUT THE MUSIC”

Halsey is among the artists excluded from nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. A few days after the announcement of the nominations, the singer wanted to have her say on the issue by explaining via social media how – according to her – some mechanisms of the Recording Academy would work.

“I thought about it and I wanted to choose my words carefully because many people have shown solidarity to me since the Grammy nominations came out – writes Halsey via Instagram Stories – Grammys are an elusive process. Often they can be about private shows behind the scenes. , getting to know the right people, running advertising campaigns, giving the right handshake and ‘bribes’ that can be ambiguous enough to pass as ‘non-bribes’. “

The pop star continues:

“It’s all about committing to exclusive TV shows and making sure you help the Academy make millions in advertising on awards night. Maybe sometimes it is, but it’s not always all about music, quality, or culture. The Weeknd deserved it. better, like ‘Manic’ (Halsey’s latest album, ed). Maybe it’s inconvenient for me to say it, but I don’t care anymore. In being EXCITED for my talented friends who have been recognized this year, I hope for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will put me on the blacklist anyway.

In his statement, Halsey named The Weeknd, also banned from nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and he also expressed very strong words towards the Recording Academy.

In the course of her career Halsey has obtained only one nomination for the Grammy Awards: in 2017  in the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance with the song “Closer”, made together with the  Chainsmokers.

