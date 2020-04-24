Halsey and Evan Peters are separating?

2020-03-24 12:30:06

Halsey has sparked speculation that she would be separated from Evan Peters after having deleted its publications Instagram about it.

The singer of 25 years has started to go out with the actor from American Horror Story in September, but has now removed every trace of it from his account Instagram.

The two are still on the site, but among the important messages deleted by Halsey, there was a the anniversary of Evan in January.

She had written at the time: “Happy birthday my sweetheart. I can’t imagine a world without you.”

And in addition, the singer ‘You Should Be Sad’ is also back in contact with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud.

She posted a photo of his food on his story Instagram and wrote: “My first crack at doing a dinner on Sunday #YorkshireCertified. The supplies were limited.”

The british singer has re-published the image and wrote: “Can confirm.”

Halsey – whose real name is Ashley Frangipane – has recently declared that it had decided not to talk too much of his personal life, but has admitted that she no longer wished to hang out with musicians, because it is too difficult to have a separation between work and home.

She said recently: “A friend of mine – another female artist who has been criticized for having attended a lot of people – said: ‘Ashley, you need to live your life of shit and ignore what people say to you. ”

“And so now I keep everything for me in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it is good not to go out with another musician because then your work follows you everywhere.

“Now, this is my personal life, so I can go home with someone I love and spend time with them, and this is not a question of work.”

