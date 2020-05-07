Halsey and G-Eazy : The end of a couple of sulphur, after a year of love

They were inseparable a few weeks ago, posing arm in arm on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16 in Los Angeles. Three weeks after their last official appearance, Halsey, and G-Eazy are no longer a couple. Just as sulphurous as it was (the duo had been arrested in early may in Sweden in possession of cocaine). A habit for the girl, already identified in early January by train to snort the powder.

This is the singer of 23 years, known to the general public for its tubes Colors, Sorry and more recently Alone (title allusion ?) who made the announcement in its stories Instagram on Tuesday 3 July 2018. “I normally keep this kind of things for me, but because of our public status, I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I have broken. (…) I wish him the best. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time“, she wrote. Halsey said that it would now be his time to his music and his future projects. For his part, the rapper and producer, 29-year-old has not spoken, very cornered as it is by its u.s. tour. It will end on September 7th at Tampa (Florida).

An ex-conquest in the area

In a relationship for about a year, Halsey, and G-Eazy had formalized their romance in December 2017 in the song Him & Iextract from the second album of the young woman that was published the same year, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. In the latter, the lovebirds said their flame in music.

If it says it’s going to take time to devote to his career after this break, Halsey has in any case been seen in very good company last Thursday (June 28) at the concert of the rapper Post Malone, a show which was also attended G-Eazy. According to TMZthe two former, who had probably already broken, have done everything to remain at a distance from one another. After the show, the young woman (not so Alone that it eventually) has been very close view of another rapper, Machine Gun Kelly. These two had briefly attended in 2017, before the young woman does not cast his heart on G-Eazy. Have they delivered the cover ? The bets are open…