Halsey and G-Eazy: The lovers fiery split up (again) with losses and crash

One day together and in love, another separate and angry, Halsey, and G-Eazy have definitely struggled to tune their violins, used to live a love story chaotic. Two months after being rabibochés, when they were suddenly broken in early July after a year of relationship, the singer of 24 years old, and the rapper, 29-year-old were once again thrown in the towel. The proof, they have ceased to follow on the social networks…

According to information reported on 23 October 2018 by the website E! Newsall was going well there are still a few days, until G-Eazy boasts of the reverse. “He gave a concert at a party at Karma International in Los Angeles Saturday, and it has been seen flirting with many girls in public. He told everyone that he was single and that he and Halsey are ‘remained intermittently’, but that they were currently separated“said an informant.

According to the entourage of ex-lovers, the distance and the careers involved artists there are many in this new break. While G-Eazy was in Los Angeles, Halsey was in Japan, in Tokyo, to promote her new music.

A few days ago, however, Gerald Earl Gillum (his real name) was inexhaustible in praise of his sweetheart, citing her talent as a singer. “When you hear his voice resonate, it touches you right in the heart. It is pure. It is a amazing artist. It is truly inspiring to watch it work“he said to E! News last Saturday (October 20).

It was obviously by a thread…