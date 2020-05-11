Halsey and Selena Gomez are looking for both peace of mind

“You have me beat my drug”, purrs Selena Gomez on a new song titled “Fun”, a fantasy of bubble-funk that’s not funny, exactly, even if she manages to make sound fun exhausting. “Phew, it’s fun!” Whisper-t-it a few times while the choir hums with an ecstasy of tired, an ad-lib that doubles as a formal request for a nap.

“Fun” is bookended, on his excellent new album, which is Rare, by the slinky “Kinda Crazy” (“I think you’re a little crazy / And not the good kind, baby”) and the soft provocateur “Cut You Off” ( which implies the cut an ex-lover lousy, and, as an exercise of mental health after the break-up, her own hair). Gomez is a pop star, 27 years of age (as of the date of Tuesday, Rare is his third album n ° 1 consecutive) that releases both the know-how veteran and a tired veteran awfully similar to “I will stay vulnerable,” the choir quietly triumphant for the second-best song of the album, as delivered by a celebrity bold who has undergone a kidney transplant high level in 2017, and an “ emotional breakup ” reported by TMZ in 2018.

Gomez has lived many lives over the past 13 years; she has forgotten more about the celebrity pop of the era Instagram than most of his peers do will never know. Rare concludes with the team claustrophobic Kid Cudi “A Sweeter Place”, and my Spotify account is recently past directly from this track to “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know”, a jam band pop-punk 2008 violently energetic from the very first moment of glory Gomez on the Disney Channel. It was easily the experience algorithmic the more jarring that I’ve had for years, and this included two songs sung by the same person.

“I should live the dream / But I live with a security team,” said Halsey on a new song titled “Still Learning”, a lamentation of fame of prison anxiously bouncing that succeeds greatly at to ring celebrity pop like no fun at all. The song is recorded on the new album of Halsey, Manic, agitated and fascinating, for a ballad strange to her future unborn child called “More” (“And when you decide that it is time to come / I have loved you all my life” “) And a meditation post-celebrity lighter but also more severe called” 929 “, which is fixed on all that celebrity pop can’t begin to repair. (“And I looked at the sky in Milwaukee / And I was hoping that my father would be calling me, finally.”) Without our old pal Eminem, Manic would be a lock as the billboard ‘ s no. 1 album next week; with Rare, it has already been two albums pop surprising in 2020, arguing that the success extravagant is the most exhausting of all.

A link to more frivolous between these two records, of course, is that they both have already generated not. 1 singles on the break with two other pop stars famous. The best piece of Rare Gomez is by far the great ballad of “being able to Lose You to Love Me”, all piano chords and lush, and the pathos also isolation relief; this is my favorite song by anyone for months, and widely suspected to be a letter post-love a Justin Bieber. During this time, Halsey is much more severe “Without Me”, which hit no. 1 from January 2019, and therefore seems a bit outdated on Manic, more or less explicitly to your other old friend, G-Eazy; the same agreement, perhaps, with his lope country “You Should Be Sad”, whose chorus presents the hardness as its own relief:

But you’re not half the man that you think you might be

And you can’t fill the hole inside of you with money, girls and cars

I am so happy that you have never, ever had a baby with you

Because you can not love unless there be something in it for you

These are only anecdotes of celebrities, of course, but as Taylor Swift (probably) and Ariana Grande (without a doubt) helped to prove this, the anecdotes of celebrities can be a crucial element of the pop music transcendent. Rare is the best, and, despite its formidable list of producers and cow-boys, an album more coherent, a funhouse electro-pop desperate but merciless, the faith-based but non-operator. (The duo of composers of Justin Tranter and the pop star discreet Julia Michaels, both present here on “Lose You to Love Me” and the bubbly bubbly “Look at Her Now”, are the key players of the new and better phase of Gomez.) It is an open book just far enough. “Of course, there have been a few times in my life where I felt:” Why? Why me? “Said Gomez to the Wall Street Journal Magazine at the beginning of the month of January, referring to its various public battles with various threats to her health. “But now, I see this as:” At least, I can identify with more people. “”

This question of relativity also gives the maniac of Halsey, which is a case much more wild and more dispersed, on the sound level and the other, swinging from the wrath of the alt-rock of the 90’s (the cry for help and / or phone sex “3am” sounds like all the groups of any one year of Warped Tour, being separated at the same time) the song of the gun the space-country “Beautiful Stranger” (which, as it is great – is Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born to its core very lucieux). When she was on the cover of Rolling Stone in July 2019, she described her first character, perfected on the Badlands of 2015 and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom of 2017, like this:

“No one knew me, so I could be anyone I wanted to be,” she said. And what she wanted to be, it was “just an amalgamation of other people that I loved. A little Jagger, a little Alex Turner, a little Patti Smith, a little fucking Effy of Skins, a bit of Clementine from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and a little of Winona Ryder, Girl, Interrupted. It was everything that spoke to my angst made, you know?

This explains the long clip of Clementine from Eternal Sunshine on the opening track of the Manic: “I’m just a girl fucking seeking my own peace of mind.” the young pop star Dominic Fike the rapper of BTS Suga. (Halsey has already worked with the giants of K-pop; like Suga in particular, as she explained to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, “I knew it would be what it feels like to be manic, to be introspective.”) line, such as it exists, is the determination of Halsey to be as sectarian as possible, even if it could be exploited, and by the time you get to the celebrity-sucks more closely, “929”, she throws darts in all directions imaginable: “They said not to meet your heroes, they are all weird / And God knows they had reason / Because nobody likes you, they are simply trying to fuck you / Then you put on a function on the on side B. “

Pop star: it May be that it sucks? Sometimes, it sucks really; Taylor Swift, for her part, is about to publish a documentary Netflix complete with what appears to be a thesis very similar. Rare and Manic struggle with their terrible projectors respective highly stylized fashion which always feels genuine, or at least faithful to lives an extremely charmed, which, in their details, resemble probably, not to your own life. Call one or the other album is a stretch if not a farce, pure and simple, but the struggles here are visceral, painfully serious, and often beautiful, and if not fun, exactly, they are at least dancing.

